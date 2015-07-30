SayHerName: A Look At The Black Female Victims Of Police Brutality And Neglect

July 2015 has been an especially somber month for #TeamBeautiful and the country at large. In this past month alone, we’ve seen five Black women die in police custody in different parts of the country—despite the fact that these women rarely displayed significant criminal activity or were subject to arrest warrants when they were killed. Furthermore, these women (and girls) were frequently unarmed at their time of deaths, were often mistakenly targeted, mistreated for their mental health issues and virtually never posed a threat to the public or to the police officers apprehending them.
The #BlackLivesMatter movement has mobilized tremendously after countless Black men like Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray and, most recently, Sam DuBose have died. This mobilization is an accomplishment in its own right; people around the world are recognizing and responding to the blatant and immense police misconduct that is killing innocent Black Americans day after day. But in the spirit of #SayHerName, we must recognize the stories of women like Sandra Bland, Miriam Carey and Malissa Williams with the same amount of passion and relentlessness as we do for Black men in combatting police brutality.
Black women’s stories—particularly in the narrative of police brutality—have historically been pushed aside and ignored by the mainstream as the media and Black community alike have often rallied around Black men’s stories as a tool to fight for justice. Yet Black male brutality victims are only one part of the story, and the sexes must be equally upheld if we’re going to ensure safety in interactions with the police for everyone. Police brutality isn’t a Black man’s issue. It is an intersectional one.
Because of this, we present to you some of the names and images of the Black women either killed by the police or who died in custody who were fortunate enough to gain a media spotlight (though often meager at best) in recent years. By no means is this a comprehensive list—in fact, it’s a growing one that, unfortunately, we know will be elongated in the days and years to come. Still, we are here to pay tribute to these women’s lives, to speak on the unjust ways in which they were pulled from this earth, and to hold our country’s police departments accountable for the lies they have told, the lives they have ruined, and the criminals they have set free through the loopholes and semantics of America’s flawed and imbalanced justice system.
We give special thanks to the men and women of the African American Policy Forum (AAPF). Under the leadership of Kimberle Williams Crenshaw and Andrea J. Ritchie, AAPF has asserted itself as one of the most reputable and groundbreaking think tanks examining Black life in the 20th and 21st centuries. Furthermore, AAPF’s exhaustive and definitive research on the police brutality as it affects Black women has served as the guiding light for the #SayHerName movement. For more in depth information on the sweeping trends and individual stories of Black women being brutalized by the police, see the AAPF study, Say Her Name: Restricting Police Brutality Against Black Women.
Ashe.
#SayHerName: Black Women Who Lost Their Lives At The Hands Of The Police
1. Raynette Turner
Turner was found dead in a Westchester, NY jail cell on July 27 after she was detained for allegedly shoplifting from a local wholesale food supplier. Her family claims that Turner's health needs were neglected while she was in custody.
2. Ralkina Jones
Jones was found dead in a Cleveland jail cell on the morning of July 26. Jones was arrested after a domestic violence dispute with her husband.
3. Kindra Darnell Chapman
Chapman, an 18-year-old girl from Alabama, allegedly committed suicide by lynching in her jail cell. Chapman was arrested for a first-degree robbery charge after reportedly stealing a cellphone.
4. Yuvette Henderson
Henderson was shot to death on Feb. 3 by two Emeryville, CA police officers after being accused of shoplifting and carjacking motorists near a Home Depot. Neither of the cops involved were wearing body cameras during the incident and the Home Depot location refused to release surveillance footage of the shooting.
5. Latandra Ellington
Ellington, a 36-year-old Florida woman was found dead in October 2014 at the Lowell Correctional Institution. Her family believes she was murdered, as Ellington revealed through letters that guards had been threatening her while she was in custody.
6. Shantel Davis
Davis was shot and killed by a plainclothes detective in June 2014 after being followed in her car in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. The detective claimed that he accidently shot Davis in the chest, but witnesses had contradicting statements.
7. Alexia Christian
Christian was shot and killed in the back of a patrol car in Atlanta on April 30. Officers claim that they found Christian inside of a stolen vehicle and that she escaped from her handcuffs, allowing her to shoot at one of the officers with a stolen gun. Details are still forthcoming on this case.
8. Kathryn Johnston
Johnston, a 92-year-old Atlanta woman, was shot and killed by an undercover police officer in a failed drug raid in November 2006. Officers went to Johnston’s home unannounced and under false pretenses that there was drug activity at her home; they later admitted to planting marijuana and cocaine as evidence during the investigation.
9. Mya Hall
Hall, a transgender woman from Baltimore, MD, was killed by the National Security agency after she mistakenly crashed an allegedly stolen vehicle onto NSA property. No one in the car was armed; Hall was killed shortly before Freddie Gray was died in the back of a police van, making way for a national media spotlight on police brutality in Baltimore.
10. Gabriella Nevarez
Nevarez was shot and killed after a police chase in March 2014 by Sacramento, CA. Nevarez was being followed after her grandmother complained to authorities that she had stolen her car; police say they fired at Nevarez in self-defense but passengers contradicted their account by saying Nevarez crashed the car once she was shot.
11. Malissa Williams
Williams was sitting next to Timothy Russell in his car when they were shot to death by Cleveland police. Neither of them were armed at the time, but police decided to follow them when they mistakenly thought Williams and Russell were shooting at them. The officer that shot at the couple from the hood of Russell’s car was eventually acquitted of manslaughter, as the judge ruled that he acted on a perceived threat.
12. Miriam Carey
Carey was shot and killed after a wild car chase in Washington, DC in October 2013. Carey’s infant was in the car with her at the time of the shooting. Secret Service officers stated that Carey refused to stop at a checkpoint, leading them to follow her. However, Carey’s family and attorney point out that an undercover agent blocked Carey’s car which incited the chase, and that she likely started driving out of fear.
13. Sandra Bland
Bland’s story took over the nation after she mysteriously was found dead on July 13 in a Texas jail cell following a traffic stop. Family members have strongly refuted authorities’ claims that Bland commit suicide. Bland, originally from Chicago, drove to Texas for a job at her alma mater, Prairie View A&M University.
14. Kendra James
James was shot and killed by a police officer in May 2003 in Portland, OR. James did not have any charges herself, but happened to be riding in a car with someone who had an outstanding warrant.
15. Eleanor Bumpers
Bumpers was one of the first Black women whose death prompted outrage at police misconduct after she was shot and killed by the NYPD in October 1984. Bumpers was tackled to the ground and shot in her Bronx home after officers approached her for being four months behind on her rent.
16. Shelly Frey
Frey was shot and killed in Houston, TX in December 2012 after a police officer tried to arrest her friend for allegedly stealing from a Walmart. The officer said he shot Frey in self-defense after she allegedly tied to hit him with her car. Frey was deprived of medical attention and was left dead in her car for eight hours.
17. Alberta Spruill
Spruill, a highly religious city worker died of a heart attack in May 2003 once officers broke into her Harlem home and planted a concussion grenade. They mistakenly attacked Spruill on a lead that there was criminal activity in her apartment.
18. Tanisha Anderson
In November 2014, Anderson, a Cleveland woman suffering from bipolar disorder, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital after officers answered a house call to her relatives during a manic episode. Instead of helping calm Anderson calm down, they slammed her facedown into the concrete sidewalk and handcuffed her with a knee in her back.
19. Michelle Cusseaux
Cusseaux was shot and killed in her Phoenix home in August 2013 after officers came to take her to a mental health facility. Cusseaux refused to let the cops into her home and was holding a hammer when she was approached. Cusseaux’s mother countered that she was changing the locks at the time and that officers were ill-equipped to respond to her mental health problems.
20. Pearlie Golden
Golden was fatally shot in her Texas home in May 2014 by police who arrived to her calm down after a dispute with her nephew. Golden was brandishing a pistol because she was angry that her car keys were taken from her once she failed a driving exam. The cop who killed her was fired from his department but was not indicted for the shooting.
22. Kayla Moore
Moore was suffocated to death in her bedroom by police officers who came to escort her to a medical facility. Officers instead tried to arrest Moore, a transgender woman, using a warrant for a man that shared her birth name. Moore was also referred to by the cops with transgender slurs and her body was exposed after she was attacked.
24. Aiyana Jones
Jones, a 7-year-old girl from Detroit, MI was fatally shot in her sleep in May 2010 on her grandmother's couch during a botched raid of their apartment. The officer who killed Jones was never convicted and returned to the police force earlier this year.
25. Rekia Boyd
Boyd, a 22-year-old woman from Chicago was shot in the back of her head in March 2012 after one of her friends had an exchange with a nearby police officer. Boyd was left to bleed without the comfort of her friends in the street, and was removed from life support two days later. The officer who shot the gun was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter.
#SayHerName: A Look At The Black Female Victims Of Police Brutality And Neglect was originally published on hellobeautiful.com