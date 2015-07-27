New Life, New Show, New Baby!!! Find Out Which Celebrity Couple is Preggers

Who knew west coast O.G. rapper, and actor, Ice T had a talk show with wife of more than a decade Coco? Yup! They’ve been getting busy! So much so Coco has announced their most precious secret to the world via their talk show. Click here! Congratulations to the happy couple!!!

Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs 15 photos Launch gallery Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs 1. Ludacris' wife, Eudoxiee 1 of 15 2. Kelly Rowland 2 of 15 3. Apryl Jones 3 of 15 4. Mariah Carey 4 of 15 5. Amber Rose 5 of 15 6. Tamar Braxton 6 of 15 7. Jennifer Lopez 7 of 15 8. Eva Marcille 8 of 15 9. Fantasia 9 of 15 10. Kim Kardashian 10 of 15 11. Phaedra Parks 11 of 15 12. Christina Milian 12 of 15 13. Tamera Mowry-Housely 13 of 15 14. Beyonce 14 of 15 15. Jennifer Hudson 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs Every day there's a new celebrity announcing her pregnancy—then hitting the runway or the red carpet only a few weeks after giving birth. How'd they do it? We'll never really know, so here's our nod to the fastest post baby slim downs.