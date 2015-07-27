CLOSE
New Life, New Show, New Baby!!! Find Out Which Celebrity Couple is Preggers

Who knew west coast O.G. rapper, and actor, Ice T had a talk show with wife of more than a decade Coco? Yup! They’ve been getting busy! So much so Coco has announced their most precious secret to the world via their talk show. Click here! Congratulations to the happy couple!!!

