Missy Elliott’s New Gospel Song Is Totally Not What You Expected

21:03 Nobody Bigger

Missy Elliott is most known for her dance-inducing rap songs from the early 2000s, but now she’s trying something a bit different. Yup, the Grammy award winning hip-hop artist has decided to chill on the rap front and is going for gospel. She’s teamed up with gospel artist 21:03 by adding an original Christian-inspired verse to their buzzworthy song, “Nobody Bigger.”  The remix to also features J Moss, Canton Jones, C J King, B-3, DJ PDA and Allegro’ Nevella.

Take a listen:

Missy Elliott’s had a pretty big year so far, as she teamed up with superstar Katy Perry at the Super Bowl.   Elliott is a multi-platinum rapper, singer and producer who won five Grammy’s in the early 2000s, including Best Rap Solo Performance for “Get Ur Freak On,” and Best Female Rap Solo Performance for “Work It” and “Scream a.k.a. Itchin’.”

Missy Elliott’s New Gospel Song Is Totally Not What You Expected was originally published on theurbandaily.com

