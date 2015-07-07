CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Does Safaree New Girl Look Better Then Nicki Minaj?

Safaree is making it very clear that he has moved on from Nicki Minaj. He has  been publically flaunting his new girl  Zashia Santiago who seem to be a Wild N Out Model. We know she cant compete with Nicki Minaj as whole package but who do you think looks better ??

Safaree and Zashia on South Beach …… and Niko Photobombing lol.

 

Screen Shot 2015-07-06 at 2.48.02 PM


