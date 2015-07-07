Safaree is making it very clear that he has moved on from Nicki Minaj. He has been publically flaunting his new girl Zashia Santiago who seem to be a Wild N Out Model. We know she cant compete with Nicki Minaj as whole package but who do you think looks better ??

Safaree and Zashia on South Beach …… and Niko Photobombing lol.

Does Safaree New Girl Look Better Then Nicki Minaj? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Africa Posted July 6, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: