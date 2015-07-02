CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Bow Wow And Fiance Erica Mena Beefing With Baby Mama Joie Chavis

Bow Wow baby mama (Joie Chavis) must got on  Erica Mena bad side after Erica was not allowed to her daughter’s birthday . Erica posted a snapchat in the club saying   “Shout out to the b**ches who are stalking my Snapchat. You just a BM b**ch! Don’t forget.” Erica screamed while partying. So is she really talking about her future husband’s baby mama?

erica5

Thats not it !!! After Erica Snap goes viral Bow Wow post this on his facebook :

 

bowo55

Bow Wow And Fiance Erica Mena Beefing With Baby Mama Joie Chavis was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

baby , Beefing , bow wow , Erica Mena , joie chaves , problems , Shad Moss

