Tyrese & Rev Run Talk Show Coming Soon

Tyrese Gibson and Rev Run are are still riding the wave of success from their book, Manology. The duo has landed a relationship talk show to OWN, reports The Grio.The tentatively untitled show will include a studio audience, and celebrity guests will be invited for discussions. The hosts, Run and Tyrese, will attempt to answer questions about love and sex from in-studio participants and social media.

But have you read Tyrese’s timeline, though? Is he really someone we want dishing out relationship advice? I digress.

The show will debut in early 2016.

Your Thoughts?

