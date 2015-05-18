Adorable 2015 Prom Pics That Will Make You Miss High School

Social media has completely change the game in every way. Looking at prom pictures not only makes me feel old, but these kids are so fly these days. Seriously, they’re on some Hollywood, J. Lo, red carpet realness and I am loving it!

Prom is still the high school right of passage, but there’s a whole new level of fly one needs in order to stunt on social media. Check out these amazing high schoolers from all over the U.S. and their amazing prom style. There’s the girl on the golden crutches, the girls who went solo and the girls who went together…every image more stunning than the last. Take me back to high school!

Best prom date everrrr! Last night was so much fun 💋😍 pic.twitter.com/irOKPwvN0Q — #LongLiveKyle (@1BossZo_) May 17, 2015

It's been a true struggle but im glad to say i have you, and no you were NOT going to miss my prom. Great better ma 😘 pic.twitter.com/gJpBhnGtb9 — MK (@You_CantBarrett) May 17, 2015

The way he looked when he first saw her 😩😍 #prom2015 #prompics2k15 pic.twitter.com/typXwvSrAv — THE BEST PROM PAGE (@prompics_2015) May 18, 2015

You want to go to prom again, don’t you?

