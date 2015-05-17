CLOSE
Rapper Chinx Drugs Killed in Driveby Shooting

RIP Chinx

Via| Entertainment Weekly

New York rapper Chinx, whose real name was Lionel Pickens, is dead at 31 following a drive-by shooting in Queens, New York on early Sunday morning. According to MTV, a second victim was also injured in the shooting and remains in critical condition.

On Instagram, Chinx’s management confirmed his death in a statement.

It is with a heavy heart that The Legion Media Group and 4 Kings Management announce the passing of Lionel “Chinx” Pickens this morning. He was 31.

Few details are available about his passing but his management confirmed his passing this morning. The rapper from Queens, New York was a member of French Montana’s Coke Boys.

Chinx’s dedication, humor and vision will always be remembered “Chinx was one of the most talented, professional, and determined rappers this industry had to offer,” said Publicist Chanel Rae, “Further more, he was a friend.” #RIPChinx #teamLegion

Chinx was part of French Montana’s Coke Boys rap crew, and was best know for songs such as “Feelings” and “Bodies.” On Twitter,numerous celebrities and members of the rap community expressed their condolences.

