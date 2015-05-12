Dr. Kanye West. . .Rappers Are Educated? (Video)

The College Dropout Rapper, Kanye West received his Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts at The Art Institute of Chicago. He took the podium after being recognized for his works in music, film and fashion designs.

Check out the speech he gave in the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University:

I think most people assume rappers are uneducated and they’re opinions don’t matter. Kanye continue to raise the standards for rappers, he’s degrees prove that he’s not just talking, but he’s using his musical platform to reach people and share his messages with the world. What are your thoughts?

