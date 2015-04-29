(Sweet Home St Lunatic) Nelly leaves lable and is putting out country album.

Sweet Home ST LUNATIC

lol According to Nelly’s manager he has left Universal Records and is working on a Country Album

The 40-year old is crossing over to country music for his eighth album, according to his manager, J. Erving of Atom Factory.

“He’s a free agent on the label side now, and is working on a country-based “Heartland” EP, which should be really interesting,” said J. Erving told Billboard. “He may be one of the first hip-hop artists to jump into that space in an authentic way with Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw, so we think he has an opportunity to grow that base even more.”

I got respect for Nelly so I am just gonna say good luck to the homey.

Written By: Deuce Posted April 28, 2015

