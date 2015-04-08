Ludacris Baby’s Mother Tamika Fuller: ‘What Kind Of Mother Gets Her Child Taken Away From Her?’

When news broke that Ludacris had fathered a baby with another woman, Tamika Fuller, while he was on a break with his girlfriend Eudoxie, we were shocked and confused. Since the affair made headlines, Luda has had continuous trouble with Fuller and recently, a judge granted the ATL rapper full custody of his daughter Cai Bella. Days before, Luda had married Eudoxie in a intimate ceremony.

Tamika claimed Luda only married Eudoxie in an attempt to avoid paying child support. In an essay penned for MadameNoire, she detailed their relationship and how Luda treated her after she told him she was pregnant.

“When I found out that I was pregnant two years ago, I immediately told Chris,” she wrote. “We had been good friends for many years, and when he told me he was newly single in spring 2013 we became intimate. Things took an ugly turn, however, when I found myself unexpectedly throwing up in his bathroom, and ultimately learning that I was pregnant.”

She explained, “the psychological manipulation began immediately. He broke down in tears when I told him that I wanted to keep our baby, and he begged me to abort the child whose heartbeat was developing in rhythm with my own. He told me that it would destroy his career and his image.” Tamika said she couldn’t go through with it.

“He promised me the world – trips on his private jet and other perks of the rich and famous – if I would just have the abortion. He made me feel as if I was ruining us.”

She admitted that she is aware of the stereotypes associated with women who get pregnant by wealthy men. “However, contrary to popular belief, I was fully cognizant that I was going to be a single mother. I knew that he was not going to be involved – I was okay with that. I went through my entire pregnancy alone and worked full time with no support from him. Most of the people in my circle never even knew he was the father until our court case made headlines.”

Since she claims Luda didn’t want the baby, she’s surprised he took her to court for custody.

“I walked into that courtroom believing that no one would take a child from a good mother; I walked out knowing that, in some cases, money is greater than motherhood and being good isn’t always good enough.”

Tamika then asked, “What kind of mother gets her child taken away from her?”

This is a really unfortunate situation for the child, who has to grow up under such animosity. We hope they can get it together and effectively co-parent.

Read her full letter at MadameNoire.

