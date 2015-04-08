Chris Copeland of the Indiana Pacers was stabbed in the abdomen during an altercation outside of a Chelsea nightclub early Wednesday morning in NYC. The NBA player’s wife and another woman were also slashed during the altercation.

According to PIX 11 news in New York, a fight at the club turned violent and left two women slashed and a man stabbed, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the male victim is a professional basketball player with the Indiana Pacers, but did not identify him.”

SEE ALSO: Did Kevin Durant Drop A Major Hint About His Free Agency?

The same news outlet stated that the stabbing happened around 4 a.m.

The 6-foot-8 New Jersey native was rushed to the hospital along with the two other women.

The suspect is in custody along with two other NBA players.

“Chris Copeland’s attacker was arrested, and two members of the Atlanta Hawks, Pero Antić and Thabo Sefolosha, were also booked, for trying to prevent police from setting up a crime scene, the sources said,” reported the New York Daily News.

SEE ALSO: Duke Outlasts Wisconsin For The National Championship

“The man who was arrested, Shezoy Bleary, 22, [allegedly] pulled out a knife and stabbed Copeland, 31, and slashed 28-year-old Katrine Saltara, described by investigators as Copeland’s wife, in the arm and leg. The second woman, Catherine Somani, 53, was slashed in the abdomen,” they also added.

Copeland and the Pacers are in town for a Wednesday night matchup against the New York Knicks.

Indiana Pacer Chris Copeland Stabbed Outside Of New York Club was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Written By: Jose Oliveros Posted April 8, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: