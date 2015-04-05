The University of Kentucky’s mens basketball team was denied a chance to accomplish what only seven other NCAA teams have done when they lost to Wisconsin in a 71-64 upset Saturday night. Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky keyed a comeback win by scoring 20 points on his birthday, as Kentucky and their squad stacked full of potential NBA lottery picks will have to settle for a 38-1 record instead of the undefeated 40-0 record that was one game away.

A bit of controversy marred the postgame conference as Kentucky guard Andrew Harrison was caught muttering, “F**k that n***a” by a live microphone when asked about Kaminsky’s efforts. He issued an apology via Twitter and informed viewers he personally reached out to Kaminsky to also apologize directly.

First i want to apologize for my poor choice of words used in jest towards a player I respect and know. — Andrew Harrison (@DrewRoc5) April 5, 2015

When I realized how this could be perceived I immediately called big frank to apologize and let him know I didn't mean any disrespect — Andrew Harrison (@DrewRoc5) April 5, 2015

“I’ve had some tough losses and some unbelievable wins at the buzzer,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said during the postgame conference. “My concern is that these guys keep it in perspective. They just had an historic year. If you want to blame anyone, blame me.”

Wisconsin Ends Kentucky’s Perfect Season In The NCAA Semifinal was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Written By: Omar Burgess Posted April 5, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: