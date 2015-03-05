The White House Initiates #LetGirlsLearn To Promote Education For Women Everywhere & We’re Inspired

Let Girls Learn officially launched at a special presentation at The White House on Tuesday. Let Girls Learn is a global effort to promote education for girls and women because an approximate 62 million of us have had our education challenged. President and First Lady Michelle Obama stood with the USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) and the Peace Corps to bridge the gap of giving women back our human rights to read and write.

At the White House, President Obama spoke on the general goals of Let Girls Learn, and introduced Michelle Obama who further expressed its purpose:

“One family, one community, one girl at a time. You’ve been driven all along by a fundamental belief about how change really happens. A belief that Barack and I share. True change doesn’t happen from the top down. It happens from the bottom to. And as I’ve traveled the world over the past six years, I’ve seen time and time again how our young people, in particular our girls are so often pushed to the very bottom of their societies. Everywhere I go I met these girls, and they are so fiercely intelligent and hungry to make something of themselves. These girls are our change-makers. Our future doctors and teachers and entrepreneurs. They are dreamers and visionaries who can change the world as we know it. Just take the example of Malala Yousafzai. All it takes is thirty seconds in the room with this young woman to realize what a blessing she is to our world. And Malala will be the first to tell you that she is not unique and they are millions of girls around the world like her.”

In America, the discussion of academia usually revolves around the tuition costs and Sallie Mae harassment (j/k…sort of), but Let Girls Learn goes past the cost of school. Initiated last summer, celebrities like Alicia Keys and Soledad O’Brien starred in a campaign commercial to get the word out and it came weeks after Nigerian girls were kidnapped by the extreme terrorists Boko Haram, who are against women being in school.

Months later, the Taliban viciously attacked a school in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing over 140 people, a majority of them young students and some teachers. Also last year, Malala Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism in women’s, children’s and education rights, a cause close to her heart, after she was shot in the head by the Taliban, who attacked her village because girls were attending school there. The fight for education is a heart wrenching reality and it’s baffling that on stateside, our citizens sometimes willingly reject it as others are penalized for wanting to learn.

Amazing achievements lie ahead for this global program. And we would be remiss to mention that Mrs. Obama is leaving an admirable legacy behind as our First Lady is constantly involved in charities and programs serving children, health, women and education directly. We love her!

To join the efforts please go to letgirlslearn.peacecorps.gov

