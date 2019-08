There has been a lot of going back and forth this week about Queen of Comedy, Mo’Nique, starring in the hit show, Empire. In a recent interview, Mo claimed that she was offered the role as “Cookie” in the show. During an interview with the co-creator of ‘Empire’, Danny, he claims that she was NEVER offered the role as “Cookie”.

Maybe Mo’Nique got which “Cookie” they were talking about wrong? Maybe they meant Cookie…..Monster?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: