Mo’Nique Writes Open Letter Supporting The LGBT Community (Video & Letter)

On April 24, 2015, Academy award winner, Mo’Nique and Isaiah Washington will be starring in Patrick Ian-Polk’s film Blackbird. The film is supposed to be about a singer that’s struggling with their sexuality in a community full of judgemental people.

If you can recall last week Monique made headlines after article was released and it stated that she had been blackballed by holywood. The media had lots to say, however Queen Monique is unbothered. She recently she’s wrote an open letter about the LGBT community and Black America on Ebony.com . Read full letter by clicking HERE.

What are your thoughts?

