In honor of Michael Jordan’s Birthday we figured we’ve give you something to feast your eyes on. How about your favorite Jordan sneakers! Oh yeah there are also some cute chicks wearing them as well.

If you love throwback Jordans and love hot chicks then this gallery is for you.

RELATED: The 30 Hottest Women On Instagram [Gallery]

RELATED: The 50 Funniest Facebook Photo Fails

To See More Hot Girls In Jordans Click HERE