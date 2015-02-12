Uncle Buck Gets A Makeover + 10 Remakes With Casts of Color

The news that ABC is putting together a multi-camera sitcom remake of the 1989 John Hughes cinematic comedy Uncle Buck was…surprising to say the least. The fact that the network plan to utilize an entirely African-American cast to bring it to life was even more so. ABC has been swinging for the fences when it comes to racial representation on their shows lately, with PoC-led sitcoms like Blackish and Fresh Off The Boat becoming huge hits, critically and commercially. ABC wants to keep the gravy train rolling at this point.

This is the first time a Black-led remake of an intellectual property has made the jump to television sitcom, but it’s hardly the first Black-led remake anywhere else. Hit the jump below for 10 other examples of Black-led remakes.

Steel Magnolias

Queen Latifah, Jill Scott, Colanda Rashād, Adepero Oduye, Phylicia Rashād, and Alfre Wodard starred in this Lifetime remake of the 1989 film of the same name as a group of friends whose bonds are strengthened through love and loss.

Annie

Jamie Foxx‘s politician Will Stacks replaces Daddy Warbucks in this remake of the classic 1982 movie starring Quvenzhané Wallis as the titular orphan.

Cinderella

Brandy took on the role of Cinderella and Whitney Houston was magic as The Fairy Godmother in this ABC TV movie rendition of the classic story.

The Manchurian Candidate

Denzel Washington headlined this reimagining of the 1962 film about Major Bennet Marco, a war veteran who gets to the bottom of sinister tactics used to put a sleep agent controlled by the rich elite in the White House

A Star Is Born

This remake of the showbiz drama most famously starring Judy Garland has been in production limbo for quite some time, but Beyoncé has been tapped to feature as a talented but flawed actress/singer on a meteoric rise alongside Bradley Cooper as an alcoholic actor way past his prime.

The Honeymooners

Based on the 1950s sitcom of the same name, this funny 2005 remake starred Cedric The Entertainer, Mike Epps, Gabrielle Union, and Regina Hall as two working-class families trying to make ends meet. Surprisingly little of the domestic abuse subtext from the original show was found in this remake.

Guess Who

Guess Who is an unique addition to this list because of its cast inversion. The original film featured Sidney Poitier as a date/dinner guest at an all-white house, while the 2005 remake features Ashton Kutcher as Zoë Saldana’s date in an all-Black household, with Bernie Mac at the top. I think the hilarity speaks for itself.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

This Broadway revival of the well-known Tennessee Williams play from 1958 featured an all-black cast, including Terrence Howard, Anika Noni Rose, James Earl Jones, and Phylicia Rashād.

Black Orpheus

Black Orpheus is a 1959 Afro-Brazilian film production based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice

The Karate Kid

Jaden Smith starred alongside Jackie Chan in this reboot of the 1980s franchise.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

Written By: CineMasai Posted February 12, 2015

