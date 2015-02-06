Valentines day is right around the corner, and you still don’t have emoji’s on your keypad? Well maybe this will change your mind. Match.Com recently did a study of more than 5,600 people from over a wide variety of demographics, and learned that not only are emojis easy text communication but also in the physical.

Reports showed that emjoi users are having more sex than their peers who stick to plain’ol text. They say that women who use any of the kiss emojis also reported being able to achieve an ____ more easily.

The study also threw out the tip that, men most commonly use both the kiss and heart eye emojis, but what most women really prefer are the smiley faces. Check out the grid below

Cred: Match.Com / Follow Me: @therealpaigion On Twitter/Instagram

And Research Says: Emoji Users Have More & Better Sex was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Paigion Posted February 6, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: