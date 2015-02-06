FANS ARE set to rock to pulsating reggae rhythms this month as a series of events are planned across Jamaica and the UK to celebrate what would have been Bob Marley’s 70th birthday.

The legendary Jamaican musician, who is famed for worldwide hits such as No Woman No Cry and One Love, died aged 36 in 1981.

Activities will take place on Marley’s actual birthday, today (Feb 6) at the Kingston-based Bob Marley Museum – which closed its doors last year for renovation. The day’s activities will include symposiums on reggae music and reggae jam sessions with Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid and Nomaddz.

The late, iconic reggae star will also be celebrated with a landmark concert tomorrow (Feb 7).

Stars from the world of music will come together at Kingston’s Waterfront to continue the celebration in honour of the music legend’s contribution to reggae.

Three of Bob Marley’s sons – Stephen, Damian and Kymani – will headline the free concert, with other music legends including the likes of Tarrus Riley, Marcia Griffiths and Lauryn Hill set to perform to the crowds.

The concert will be included in the annual month-long celebration dubbed Reggae Month It’s Kingston, as Jamaica celebrates its roots as the home of reggae for the month of February.

From: Voice-online.co.uk

Happy 70th Birthday Bob Marley…. was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ Donkis Posted February 6, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: