Cincinnati It’s National Signing Day

Cincinnati it’s national signing day. Cincinnati high schools has so much talent I have witnessed it for myself. See what college your favorite Highschool player will sign with.

 

Colerain:
Madison Baumgardner, soccer – Wake Forest University
Jordan Asberry, football – Army
Jeff Christian, football – Ohio University
Demetrius Colbert, football – Ohio University
Kendall Strader, football – Ashland University
Mayne Williams, football – Ohio University

Covington Catholic:
Sam Murrer, football – Miami University
Jacob Roth, football – Centre College

Dixie Heights:
Lauren Nemeroff, soccer – University of Kentucky
Andrew Hedger, football – Austin Peay
Branden Johnson, football – Austin Peay
Colson Machlitt, football – Georgetown College

Edgewood:
Kyle Taylor, football – Ohio Dominican

 

