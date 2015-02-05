Cincinnati it’s national signing day. Cincinnati high schools has so much talent I have witnessed it for myself. See what college your favorite Highschool player will sign with.

Colerain:

Madison Baumgardner, soccer – Wake Forest University

Jordan Asberry, football – Army

Jeff Christian, football – Ohio University

Demetrius Colbert, football – Ohio University

Kendall Strader, football – Ashland University

Mayne Williams, football – Ohio University

Covington Catholic:

Sam Murrer, football – Miami University

Jacob Roth, football – Centre College

Dixie Heights:

Lauren Nemeroff, soccer – University of Kentucky

Andrew Hedger, football – Austin Peay

Branden Johnson, football – Austin Peay

Colson Machlitt, football – Georgetown College

Edgewood:

Kyle Taylor, football – Ohio Dominican

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: