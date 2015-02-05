Cincinnati it’s national signing day. Cincinnati high schools has so much talent I have witnessed it for myself. See what college your favorite Highschool player will sign with.
Colerain:
Madison Baumgardner, soccer – Wake Forest University
Jordan Asberry, football – Army
Jeff Christian, football – Ohio University
Demetrius Colbert, football – Ohio University
Kendall Strader, football – Ashland University
Mayne Williams, football – Ohio University
Covington Catholic:
Sam Murrer, football – Miami University
Jacob Roth, football – Centre College
Dixie Heights:
Lauren Nemeroff, soccer – University of Kentucky
Andrew Hedger, football – Austin Peay
Branden Johnson, football – Austin Peay
Colson Machlitt, football – Georgetown College
Edgewood:
Kyle Taylor, football – Ohio Dominican