Guess Who We Found Ne-Yo On Top Of?

Congrats to Ne-Yo hits the charts this week with Non-Fiction.

Ne-Yo’s sixth album opens at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 units. Of that number, 82 percent were traditional album sales. Ne-Yo also scores a No. 1 debut on the R&B Albums chart.

Non-Fiction marks his sixth consecutive top 10 album. His previous set, 2012’s R.E.D., debuted at No. 4 with 66,000 copies sold.

BILLBOARD 200 TOP 10

1. Taylor Swift – 1989 – 101,000

2. Ed Sheeran – x – 74,000

3. Meghan Trainor – Title – 68,000

4. Sam Smith – In the Lonely Hour – 60,000

5. Ne-Yo – Non-Fiction – 59,000

6. Fall Out Boy – American Beauty/American Psycho – 55,000

7. Mark Ronson – Uptown Special – 49,000

8. Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint – 48,000

9. Maroon 5 – V – 43,000

10. 2015 Grammy Nominees – 34,000

