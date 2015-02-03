Mike Jones Is Back With A New Number For Us To Call

Don’t adjust your clocks, it’s not 2004, but that is Mike Jones appearing in a commercial like it’s throwback Thursday. The Houston rapper, who famously wore his phone number on his shirt, is giving everyone a new number to call for the Law Offices of Mark Jones in Columbus, Georgia. The 30-second spot appeared during the Super Bowl.

Mike: If you’re ever in a situation, ever in need, all you gotta do is call my lawyer, Mark Jones. Mark: Mark Jones! Mike: Who? Mark: Mark Jones! Mike: Who? Mark: Mark Jones! Mike: And he’s going to get you right whatever it is.

We’re sure the ad will be a hit in Georgia markets, especially with the rapping of the phone number at the end. Check out the goofy commercial below.

