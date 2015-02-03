Diddy Grounded His Son From Appearing On ‘Empire’

Diddy won’t be letting his son, Quincy Combs, on Empire anytime soon. The mogul’s adopted son was all set to appear on the Fox hit drama, but that deal was canceled because Diddy wasn’t satisfied with his deal, according to Page Six.

Combs, 23, would have had to sign over some of his music rights relating to the show to Fox. This seems standard for Fox, and they have used deals like this in the past with actors who have appeared on their other shows, such as Glee and American Idol. This is because they sell their songs on iTunes and are available to stream on Spotify.

A Page Six source said:

“Diddy kicked up a huge stink and called all the top brass at 20th Century Fox TV to get them to change their rules over music rights,” but he didn’t get his way. “He said there was no way his son was signing over his intellectual property. So he banned him from the show.”

All hope is not lost for the young singer. His new single, “Friends First,” might be featured in the show’s second season. If Lee Daniels and crew get it together for the second season, Diddy will let the magic happen.

Written By: Ariel Cherie Posted February 3, 2015

