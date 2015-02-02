Raheem DeVaughn Recites The Emancipation Proclamation 152 Years Later, And It’s Incredible! [EXCLUSIVE]

In honor of Black History Month, The Urban Daily will be bringing you a series entitled, ‘Black History Retold‘. This new initiative will feature various celebrities detailing black history firsts, ranging from sports to politics and all things in between. The guests will read an excerpt from historically impactful documentation and explain what it means to them.

President Abraham Lincoln and proclaimed on January 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation declared “that all persons held as slaves are, and henceforward shall be free.” This week, soul singer Raheem DeVaughn stopped by our studios and read a portion of the Emancipation Proclamation. Written byand proclaimed on January 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation declared “that all persons held as slaves are, and henceforward shall be free.”

The document represents one of the country’s first steps toward bridging the equality gap between blacks and whites. And while much progress has been made since then, as the Love King so eloquently pointed out, there’s still much work to be done.

Written By: @TheKidSkoob Posted February 2, 2015

