Which 2015 Super Bowl Quarter Back Was Born In Cincinnati?

Did You Know? Russell Wilson was actually born in Cincinnati on November 29, 1988 – right in the homestretch of the Cincinnati Bengals’ last Super Bowl season. The Wilson family lived in Cincinnati for nearly a decade (from 1980-1990) where he and his older brother, Harrison IV, both were born.

“I was a Reds and Bengals fan,” Harrison remembers. “Barry Larkin was my favorite player until he retired. I went to Kindergarten and part of first grade at Summit Country Day (in Cincinnati),” he says. “My mom went to Xavier for Nursing School, and worked nights at UC Hospital.”

