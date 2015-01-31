CLOSE
Which 2015 Super Bowl Quarter Back Was Born In Cincinnati?

Did You Know? Russell Wilson was actually born in Cincinnati on November 29, 1988 – right in the homestretch of the Cincinnati Bengals’ last Super Bowl season. The Wilson family lived in Cincinnati for nearly a decade (from 1980-1990) where he and his older brother, Harrison IV, both were born.

“I was a Reds and Bengals fan,” Harrison remembers.  “Barry Larkin was my favorite player until he retired. I went to Kindergarten and part of first grade at Summit Country Day (in Cincinnati),” he says. “My mom went to Xavier for Nursing School, and worked nights at UC Hospital.”

