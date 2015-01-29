CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
“How You Doing” Lil Scrappy Wants To Put Them Paws On Wendy Williams.

Lil Scrappy Says Wendy Williams Tears Black People Down On Show

Reality star-rapper Lil Scrappy took to his Instagram account yesterday to blast daytime TV host Wendy Williams.

Scrappy claims that she is tearing black folks down!

 

Wendy Williams has been added to another celebrity’s s*** list, although I doubt she’ll be bothered by this one.

 

scrappywendy

– Source http://bossip.com/1097019/ho-sit-down-lhhatl-star-lil-scrappy-blasts-wendy-williams-for-tearing-black-people-down-on-her-tv-show/#sthash.U4mysif7.dpuf

 

