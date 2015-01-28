Guess Which Major ‘Entourage’ Star Is Heading To 50 Cent’s ‘Power’

While some fans might have trouble imagining Jerry Ferrara in a role outside of Entourage, we’re all about to see “Turtle” in a different light. Ferrara has been tapped as a co-star for the second season of the 50 Cent-produced Starz drama Power.

According to Variety, Ferrara will play the role of a lawyer on the show and joins a cast that includes Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, and Joseph Sikora.

Meanwhile, Ferrara himself is fresh off the surprise success of last year’s breakout movie Think Like A Man Too. Separately, Ferrara is reportedly in the process of developing a biopic on boxer Arturo Gatti and will reprise his role as “Turtle” in the Entourage movie set for release later this year.

Posted January 28, 2015

