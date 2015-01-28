CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Guess Which Major ‘Entourage’ Star Is Heading To 50 Cent’s ‘Power’

"Think Like A Man Too" - Los Angeles Premiere

While some fans might have trouble imagining Jerry Ferrara in a role outside of Entourage, we’re all about to see Turtle” in a different light. Ferrara has been tapped as a co-star for the second season of the 50 Cent-produced Starz drama Power.

According to Variety, Ferrara will play the role of a lawyer on the show and joins a cast that includes Omari HardwickNaturi Naughton, and Joseph Sikora.

Meanwhile, Ferrara himself is fresh off the surprise success of last year’s breakout movie Think Like A Man Too. Separately, Ferrara is reportedly in the process of developing a biopic on boxer Arturo Gatti and will reprise his role as “Turtle” in the Entourage movie set for release later this year.

 

Guess Which Major ‘Entourage’ Star Is Heading To 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

entourage , Jerry Ferrara

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As…
 20 hours ago
07.31.19
Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz “Big Tyme,” Slim…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
#LHHH’s Season 6 Super Trailer Previews All The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close