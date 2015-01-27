Lil Wayne Planning to Take Nicki Minaj And Drake in Cash Money Exit

Lil Wayne, Young Thug & Birdman Trade Subliminal Shots Online and Wayne Plans to Take Nicki & Drake in Cash Money Exit

It looks like the tension between Lil Wayne and Birdman is far from slowing down, and now the former friends and business associates have begun trading subliminal jabs online.

It all started back when Lil Wayne took to Twitter to publicly vent his frustrations with Baby and Cash Money for not releasing his new album. Since then, Wayne has decided to officially sue Birdman for $8 million, and he’s gone on to release his latest mixtape, Sorry 4 the Wait 2. Weezy decided to celebrate the release of his latest mixtape yesterday, January 25th, at the Versace Mansion. Ironically enough, Birdman and Young Thug decided to host a party of their own at LIV on the same night.

Wayne posted a tweet letting his fans know exactly where he’d be just a day before his party, but threw in a subliminal yet very direct jab at Birdman’s LIV party.

“Go to LIV for what,” Weezy tweeted. Following this, Birdman posted a flyer for the party along with the caption “RG pullup ni**a,” while Young Thug posted a video addressing the party where he stated, “If you ain’t at LIV ni**a, you ain’t living… We going to LIV. Whoever don’t like it pull up, f**k ni**a.”

If that wasn’t enough, the drama between Lil Wayne and Birdman is continuing to heat up, and now the “Only” rapper is planning to take Nicki Minaj and Drake with him upon his exit from Cash Money.

According to TMZ, Wayne wants millions from Birdman, and is suing to retain the contracts of all his Young Money artists. Drake and Nicki are under the Young Money umbrella, along with Christina Milian, Lil Twist, and YME president Mack Maine.

The fight over the artists will likely get messy, as Cash Money has a distribution deal with all Young Money artists. Birdman also played a key role in shaping Nicki and Drake’s career, but Weezy made his plan clear on his “CoCo” remix, “I ain’t trippin’, I got Barbie, I got Drake too.”

Chris Brown/Trey Songz ‘Between The Sheets’ Tour Pushed Back Due To Legal Drama

Chris Brown’s legal issues are starting to catch up with him. The “Autumn Breeze” singer announced on Instagram his ‘Between the Sheets’ tour, which also features Trey Songz has been postponed due to his probation being revoked.

On Jan. 15, Breezy showed up to court for a progress report and the judge was troubled by Brown being around at two separate nightclub shootings and leaving the county without getting the greenlight from the courts. Both the judge and Brown’s probation officer had concerns the singer was more interested in his career than taking part in his community service and rehabilitation.

The officer also noted whenever Brown attended events or performed, trouble seemed to follow in the form of a fight or shooting. Brown’s probation officer recommended he serve time, but it appears he will avoid jail and instead finish up his community service. Brown notified his followers on IG about the latest development by stating in the caption:

I would first like to apologize to all the fans and people who have been supporters of me and all the music over the years. The beginning of the BTS tour has been moved to later dates now. The judge would not sign off on my travel to do the tour until I finish these last 100 hours of community service. I promise that I am busting my ass doing it everyday until it’s complete. This is the most disappointing news I’ve gotten in a while. Everything happens for a reason so I wanted to personally inform my fans. The show must go on. Out of 1000 hours I only have 100 left. I will work my ass off to complete it and I will be on that stage. Once again I’m sorry for the delay. I love yall! We will let yall know the dates that are changed. It’s not cancelled. Just moved around a couple weeks.

No word yet on the tour’s new dates.

Masika’s Extremely Steamy Bedroom Nudes Leak Online

Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha has recently learned what it’s like to have her nude photos leak online.

Pictures of the young beauty surfaced online earlier today, January 26th, showing the reality TV star posing for the camera in very sensual positions while wearing nothing but an open bath robe. Even though Masika is no stranger to having her body put on display, as she has deliberately posted numerous bedroom thirst traps in the past, these birthday suit photos are much more revealing.

Yandy Smith And Mendeecees Share Pics From The Hospital As She Gives Birth To Baby Girl

The princess is here! After sharing pictures of the process they went through to welcome their daughter into the world, Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith’s friend, Kimbella Vanderhee, confirmed that the little lady is here. Congratulations to the couple!

The couple checked into the hospital earlier Monday and took their followers and fans (and cameras, presumably for “Love and Hip Hop New York”) with them.

In the images that they posted, Yandy can be seen dealing with her contractions. Mendeecees stays by her side, walking with her, offering her ice, and giving her a kiss.

Ex-NFL Star Chad Johnson Expecting Fifth Child!

Former NFL star Chad Johnson is about to be on diaper duty once again. The ex-football player formerly known ans Ocho Cinco announced on Twitter he is about to become a father for the fifth time! Johnson uploaded a copy of the newest Johnson’s sonogram with the caption:

I literally crushed my #WCW so much I created a new #WCW

Who is the mother of Johnson’s child? According to reports, Johnson has been quietly dating Crystal Bates for almost a year, who also uploaded their baby girl’s first picture on Instagram, where she joked:

Why me lord SHE’S healthy tho and that’s what matters most…

The pair were first spotted out together vacationing in the Bahamas for the Christmas holidays. This mark’s the duo’s first child together, while Johnson has four from previous relationships. Congrats to the happy couple!

