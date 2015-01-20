CLOSE
An Artist Made Emoji Portraits Of Kim Kardashian And Wiz Khalifa + They’re Completely Amazing

Creating portraits is difficult, but have you ever tried to create one out of emojis? That’s what budding rapper and artist Yung Jake, has done and the results have gained attention.

Yung Jake’s love for music and art shine together in a portrait the artist made of Wiz Khalifa. Other pop figures are also represented in his Tumblr page’s many emoji portraits, including Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and Larry David.

If you’re interested or inspired enough to try to create your own emoji-based portraits, check out Emoji.Ink, the site Jake reportedly used to make his art.

View his work below and if you’re interested in his music, you can also catch the music video for his “She Don’t Need To Know” single under these portraits.

YungJake_KimKardashian_Emoji YungJake_LarryDavid_Emoji YungJake_Miley_Emoji YungJake_WizKhalifa_Emoji

An Artist Made Emoji Portraits Of Kim Kardashian And Wiz Khalifa + They’re Completely Amazing was originally published on theurbandaily.com

emojis , Yung Jake

