State Rep. Alicia Reece to Keynote MLK Day Celebration

Ohio State Representative and Ohio Legislative Black Caucus President Alicia Reece (D-Cincinnati) will be the keynote speaker at the Church of the Resurrection on today, January 19, 2015. Rep. Reece will give her keynote speech at 2:00 p.m. during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Keep The Dream Alive” Awards Ceremony. Representative Reece, who spoke at the 50th anniversary at the March on Washington, has been a champion for voting rights in Ohio and across the country. This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Rep. Reece will focus on the need for this generation to finish the work on voting rights that was started by Dr. King fifty years ago.

WHAT: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Keep The Dream Alive” Awards Ceremony

WHO: Ohio State Rep. and Legislative Black Caucus President Alicia Reece

WHEN: Monday, January 19, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. ***free and open to the public****

WHERE: Church of the Resurrection

1619 California Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45237

