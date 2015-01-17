I Apologize: Matt Barnes Admits Mistake For Trashing Wife Gloria Govan Online

Matt Barnes has seen the error of his ways for his recent comments surrounding his estranged wife, Gloria Govan. The Los Angeles Clippers forward came under fire for remarks he made about Gloria when she and her older sister Laura appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of The Wedding Ringer. Barnes came for Gloria hard on Twitter for being at the event instead of at home with their boys. Barnes fired off:

MUST READ: Messy Ex-Files: Matt Barnes Disses Gloria Govan’s Topless Shoot

The tweets have since been deleted. Days later, he trolled his sister-in-law’s Instagram account and slammed Gloria for participating in a topless photo shoot along with Laura. Barnes stated:

Now, Barnes has apparently cooled off and done a bit of reflection surrounding his actions and is apologizing for his behavior. Earlier in the week, he posted a picture of himself and Gloria and made comments that once again set tongues wagging. Barnes quipped:

#TBT Me & my ex Queen shutting down the streets of NY for this Rolling Out Mag shoot… Damn we were bad

Later, re-posted the same picture but clarified the “ex” portion of his caption and apologized for disrespecting Glo. Barnes remarked:

Let me try & kill this b4 the blogs run with it.. I made a mistake by putting “EX” in my original post.. Matter of fact I’ve been out pocket lately w/a few comments I’ve my on social media about Glo, when I’m wrong I can admit it..! There’s no book for this, as a man its hard to see the woman you will always love & the mother of my children act out, people start attacking her & that pisses me off so instead of helping, I lash out at her, which makes it worse.. But a mans PRIDE.. Is a mothafucker! If you know me you know I’ve never held my tongue & that’s been a gift & course..

Maybe these two will finally hash things out offline instead of on social media.

RELATED STORIES:

Gloria Govan Says New Spinoff Series Will Be “Kinda Like A ‘Love & Basketball’”

Is Gilbert Arenas Feuding With Laura Govan?

PM BUZZ: Momma Dee’s Wild Drunk Night; Gloria Govan Walks Down The Aisle To 2Pac & More

I Apologize: Matt Barnes Admits Mistake For Trashing Wife Gloria Govan Online was originally published on hellobeautiful.com