Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant’s kick game keeps getting stronger with each release — to the point where even his secondary models are stunners. Take for example, the Nike Kobe Mentality in their latest Clearwater colorway.

The hue is spread liberally across the upper of the low-cut basketball shoe, but an intense red swoosh really steals the show here. For those of you looking to use these kicks for its intended purposes, the model is decked out in the latest technology including Hyperfuse, Zoom cushioning and large swaths of mesh for breathability.

The Nike Kobe Mentality ‘Clearwater’ is set to hit retailers on Jan. 15, but don’t get stuck in your head about where you should cop. Spots like Extra Butter will have them in stock.

Shoeicide: Nike Kobe Mentality “Clearwater” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com