Cincinnati Native Signed Deal In LA (Interview)

Cincinnati Native , Joseph Nevels whose stage name is JSPH recently signed a publishing deal with Heyday Media, a publishing company based out of LA.

“I’m honored to be a part of a team full of quality musicians and people,” Nevels, said referring to his recent signing.

Joseph talks about being a signed artist, provides artists with advice about the entertainment business and talks about new projects with Ms. Ebony J in the exclusive interview below:

