Misty Copeland Lands Reality Series On Oxygen

What can’t Misty Copeland do? The ballerina catapulted the world of dance into the mainstream as the face of Under Armour, and is the second-ever African American soloist in the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Now the superstar is about to leave her mark on the small screen.

In an effort to expand its multicultural target audience, Oxygen announced its new reality show, “The Misty Copeland Project.” The show will follow young dancers heading to New York City to pursue their dreams. Misty will be onhand as a mentor for the dance hopefuls throughout the series.

In a press release, Oxygen shared: “With the opportunity of a lifetime and chance to catapult to the top of the ballet world, these aspiring dancer’s passion, commitment and hard work will be center stage in Misty’s Master Class.”

Misty Copeland continues to inspire, and her brand is spot on with Oxygen’s efforts to diversify its millennial reach.

