Think Before You Tweet, UC Student Arrested!

You should think before you tweet!

19-year-old Phillip Gallegos tweeted that he had a gun on campus. Not only did he send the tweet to his friends but he tweeted University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Police Department. I’m still trying to understand why he tweeted he had a gun in the first place. When officers searched his room, they found marijuana instead. Read more on this story HERE.

How dumb can you be? Who tweets the police??? As a result, he was arrested and most likely be charged for inducing panic or something along those lines. People need to take social media a little bit more seriously. You can’t just post stuff because things sound cool, free speech will get you put in jail.

