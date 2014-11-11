CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Has Never Had Sex With Lil Wayne & Drake….

0 reads
Leave a comment

When Nicki Minaj dropped her latest single, ‘Only,’ the first lady of YMCMB boasted about how she never had sexual relations with Drake or Lil Wayne. But now the ‘Pinkprint’ creator is explaining why.

While hosting and performing at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday (Nov. 9) Nicki changed her ‘Only’ lyrics exclusively for her Scottish fans.

“I never f—ed Wayne ’cause he’s not a Scot,” she jokingly rapped. “The other reason is I’m not a thot.”

Leave it to the Queen to make all her Scottish Barbz feel the love. The original lyrics simply state, “I never f—ed Wayne, “I never f—ed Drake, all my life man’s f—s sake.”

On top of hosting the MTV EMAs, Minaj also debuted a new song and even took home some hardware for Best Hip-Hop Artist.

 

From: TheBoomBox.com

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Has Never Had Sex With Lil Wayne & Drake…. was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Drake , LIL WAYNE , nicki minaj , sexual relations , wayne

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on…
 20 hours ago
07.22.19
Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close