When Nicki Minaj dropped her latest single, ‘Only,’ the first lady of YMCMB boasted about how she never had sexual relations with Drake or Lil Wayne. But now the ‘Pinkprint’ creator is explaining why.

While hosting and performing at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday (Nov. 9) Nicki changed her ‘Only’ lyrics exclusively for her Scottish fans.

“I never f—ed Wayne ’cause he’s not a Scot,” she jokingly rapped. “The other reason is I’m not a thot.”

Leave it to the Queen to make all her Scottish Barbz feel the love. The original lyrics simply state, “I never f—ed Wayne, “I never f—ed Drake, all my life man’s f—s sake.”

On top of hosting the MTV EMAs, Minaj also debuted a new song and even took home some hardware for Best Hip-Hop Artist.

From: TheBoomBox.com

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Has Never Had Sex With Lil Wayne & Drake…. was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ Donkis Posted November 11, 2014

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: