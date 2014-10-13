The Soul Train Nominations Are In See Who Leads The Pack

Soul Train Awards 2014 Nominations
Best New Artist
Jhené Aiko
LiV Warfield
Mack Wilds
Nico & Vinz
Sevyn Streeter
Centric Certified Award
Avery Sunshine
Kelis
Leela James
Luke James
Robert Glasper
Shaliek
Best Gospel/Inspirational Song
“Help” – Erica Campbell feat. Lecrae
“I Can Only Imagine” – Tamela Mann
“No Greater Love” – Smokie Norful
“Real Love” – Inspired People feat. Charles Jenkins
“Say Yes” – Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland
“We Are Victorious” – Donnie McClurkin feat. Tye Tribbett
Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“Fancy” – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” – Drake feat. Majid Jordan
“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga
“No Mediocre” – T.I. feat. Iggy Azalea
“Pills N Potions” – Nicki Minaj
“Studio” – ScHoolboy Q feat. BJ the Chicago Kid
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Beyoncé
Janelle Monaé
Jennifer Hudson
Jhené Aiko
Marsha Ambrosius
Ledisi
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Chris Brown
John Legend
Kem
Pharrell Williams
Tank
Trey Songz
Album of the Year
Beyoncé – Beyoncé
G I R L – Pharrell Williams
Love in the Future – John Legend
Nothing Was the Same – Drake
The Electric Lady – Janelle Monaé
Xscape – Michael Jackson
Song of the Year
“All of Me” – John Legend
“Drunk in Love” – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z
“Happy” – Pharrell Williams
“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” – Drake feat. Majid Jordan
“Love Never Felt So Good” – Michael Jackson feat. Justin Timberlake
“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne and Tyga
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“All of Me” – John Legend (Toby Gad, John Stephens, Dave Tozer)
“Happy” – Pharrell Williams (Pharrell Williams)
“Pretty Hurts” – Beyoncé (Joshua Coleman, Sia Fuller, Beyoncé Knowles)
“Stay With Me” – Sam Smith (Steve Fitzmaurice, James Napier, William Phillips, Sam Smith)
“The Man” – Aloe Blacc (Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Sam Barsh, Aloe Blacc, Elton John, Daniel Seeff, Bernie Taupin)
“The Worst” – Jhené Aiko (Jhené Aiko Chilombo, Mac Robinson, Brian Warfield)
Best Dance Performance
“2 On” – Tinashe feat. ScHoolboy Q
“Electric Lady” – Janelle Monáe
“Good Kisser” – Usher
“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga
“Talk Dirty” – Jason Derulo feat. 2 Chainz
“Turn Down for What” – DJ Snake & Lil Jon
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga – “Loyal”
Chris Brown feat. Usher & Rick Ross – “New Flame”
Janelle Monaé feat. Miguel – “Primetime”
Michael Jackson & Justin Timberlake – “Love Never Felt So Good”
Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – “Calls”
Toni Braxton & Babyface – “Hurt You”
Video of the Year
“Drunk in Love” – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z (Hype Williams)
“Good Kisser” – Usher (Christopher Sims)
“Happy” – Pharrell Williams (We are from L.A.)
“New Flame” – Chris Brown feat. Usher (Breezy & Mike Ho)
“The Man” – Aloe Blacc (Matty Barnes)
“The Worst” – Jhené Aiko (Danny Williams)
Best International Performance
Davido – “Aye”
Machel Montano – “Ministry of Road (M.O.R.)”
Nico & Vinz – “Am I Wrong”
Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”
Shaggy feat. Ne-Yo – “You Girl”
Ziggy Marley – “I Don’t Want to Live on Mars”
Best Traditional Jazz Performance
Audra McDonald – “What a Little Moonlight Can Do”
Gregory Porter – “Hey Laura”
Kenny Garrett – “Pushing the World Away”
Monty Alexander – “Concierto de Aranjuez”
Wynton Marsalis – “Flee as A Bird to the Mountain (Live)”
Best Contemporary Jazz Performance
Liv Warfield – “Stay – ‘Soul Lifted’”
Najee feat. Meli’sa Morgan – “In the Mood to Take It Slow”
Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – “Calls”
Snarky Puppy – “Lingus (We Like It Here)”
Terrace Martin feat. Robert Glasper – “It’s Yours”
Vandell Andrew – “Let’s Ride”
Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance
Joe feat. Kelly Rowland – “Love & Sex Pt. 2″
Kelly Price – “It’s My Time”
LiV Warfield – “Why Do You Lie?”
Sebastian Mikael feat. Wale – “Last Night”
Shaliek – “The Past”
Terrace Martin feat. T$, Tone Trezure – “You’re the One”