Fasho Celebrity News
The Soul Train Nominations Are In See Who Leads The Pack

Soul Train Awards 2014 Nominations

Best New Artist

August Alsina

Jhené Aiko

LiV Warfield

Mack Wilds

Nico & Vinz

Sevyn Streeter

Centric Certified Award

Avery Sunshine

Kelis

Leela James

Luke James

Robert Glasper

Shaliek

Best Gospel/Inspirational Song

“Help” – Erica Campbell feat. Lecrae

“I Can Only Imagine” – Tamela Mann

“No Greater Love” – Smokie Norful

“Real Love” – Inspired People feat. Charles Jenkins

“Say Yes” – Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

“We Are Victorious” – Donnie McClurkin feat. Tye Tribbett

Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Fancy” – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” – Drake feat. Majid Jordan

“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga

“No Mediocre” – T.I. feat. Iggy Azalea

“Pills N Potions” – Nicki Minaj

“Studio” – ScHoolboy Q feat. BJ the Chicago Kid

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Beyoncé

Janelle Monaé

Jennifer Hudson

Jhené Aiko

Marsha Ambrosius

Ledisi

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Chris Brown

John Legend

Kem

Pharrell Williams

Tank

Trey Songz

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Beyoncé

G I R L – Pharrell Williams

Love in the Future – John Legend

Nothing Was the Same – Drake

The Electric Lady – Janelle Monaé

Xscape – Michael Jackson

Song of the Year

“All of Me” – John Legend

“Drunk in Love” – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams

“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” – Drake feat. Majid Jordan

“Love Never Felt So Good” – Michael Jackson feat. Justin Timberlake

“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne and Tyga

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“All of Me” – John Legend (Toby Gad, John Stephens, Dave Tozer)

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams (Pharrell Williams)

“Pretty Hurts” – Beyoncé (Joshua Coleman, Sia Fuller, Beyoncé Knowles)

“Stay With Me” – Sam Smith (Steve Fitzmaurice, James Napier, William Phillips, Sam Smith)

“The Man” – Aloe Blacc (Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Sam Barsh, Aloe Blacc, Elton John, Daniel Seeff, Bernie Taupin)

“The Worst” – Jhené Aiko (Jhené Aiko Chilombo, Mac Robinson, Brian Warfield)

Best Dance Performance

“2 On” – Tinashe feat. ScHoolboy Q

“Electric Lady” – Janelle Monáe

“Good Kisser” – Usher

“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga

“Talk Dirty” – Jason Derulo feat. 2 Chainz

“Turn Down for What” – DJ Snake & Lil Jon

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga – “Loyal”

Chris Brown feat. Usher & Rick Ross – “New Flame”

Janelle Monaé feat. Miguel – “Primetime”

Michael Jackson & Justin Timberlake – “Love Never Felt So Good”

Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – “Calls”

Toni Braxton & Babyface – “Hurt You”

Video of the Year

“Drunk in Love” – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z (Hype Williams)

“Good Kisser” – Usher (Christopher Sims)

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams (We are from L.A.)

“New Flame” – Chris Brown feat. Usher (Breezy & Mike Ho)

“The Man” – Aloe Blacc (Matty Barnes)

“The Worst” – Jhené Aiko (Danny Williams)

Best International Performance

Davido – “Aye”

Machel Montano – “Ministry of Road (M.O.R.)”

Nico & Vinz – “Am I Wrong”

Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”

Shaggy feat. Ne-Yo – “You Girl”

Ziggy Marley – “I Don’t Want to Live on Mars”

Best Traditional Jazz Performance

Audra McDonald – “What a Little Moonlight Can Do”

Gregory Porter – “Hey Laura”

Kenny Garrett – “Pushing the World Away”

Monty Alexander – “Concierto de Aranjuez”

Wynton Marsalis – “Flee as A Bird to the Mountain (Live)”

Best Contemporary Jazz Performance

Liv Warfield – “Stay – ‘Soul Lifted’”

Najee feat. Meli’sa Morgan – “In the Mood to Take It Slow”

Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – “Calls”

Snarky Puppy – “Lingus (We Like It Here)”

Terrace Martin feat. Robert Glasper – “It’s Yours”

Vandell Andrew – “Let’s Ride”

Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance

Joe feat. Kelly Rowland – “Love & Sex Pt. 2″

Kelly Price – “It’s My Time”

LiV Warfield – “Why Do You Lie?”

Sebastian Mikael feat. Wale – “Last Night”

Shaliek – “The Past”

Terrace Martin feat. T$, Tone Trezure – “You’re the One”

