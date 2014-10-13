The Soul Train Nominations Are In See Who Leads The Pack

Soul Train Awards 2014 Nominations

Best New Artist

August Alsina

Jhené Aiko

LiV Warfield

Mack Wilds

Nico & Vinz

Sevyn Streeter

Centric Certified Award

Avery Sunshine

Kelis

Leela James

Luke James

Robert Glasper

Shaliek

Best Gospel/Inspirational Song

“Help” – Erica Campbell feat. Lecrae

“I Can Only Imagine” – Tamela Mann

“No Greater Love” – Smokie Norful

“Real Love” – Inspired People feat. Charles Jenkins

“Say Yes” – Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

“We Are Victorious” – Donnie McClurkin feat. Tye Tribbett

Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Fancy” – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” – Drake feat. Majid Jordan

“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga

“No Mediocre” – T.I. feat. Iggy Azalea

“Pills N Potions” – Nicki Minaj

“Studio” – ScHoolboy Q feat. BJ the Chicago Kid

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Beyoncé

Janelle Monaé

Jennifer Hudson

Jhené Aiko

Marsha Ambrosius

Ledisi

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Chris Brown

John Legend

Kem

Pharrell Williams

Tank

Trey Songz

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Beyoncé

G I R L – Pharrell Williams

Love in the Future – John Legend

Nothing Was the Same – Drake

The Electric Lady – Janelle Monaé

Xscape – Michael Jackson

Song of the Year

“All of Me” – John Legend

“Drunk in Love” – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams

“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” – Drake feat. Majid Jordan

“Love Never Felt So Good” – Michael Jackson feat. Justin Timberlake

“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne and Tyga

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“All of Me” – John Legend (Toby Gad, John Stephens, Dave Tozer)

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams (Pharrell Williams)

“Pretty Hurts” – Beyoncé (Joshua Coleman, Sia Fuller, Beyoncé Knowles)

“Stay With Me” – Sam Smith (Steve Fitzmaurice, James Napier, William Phillips, Sam Smith)

“The Man” – Aloe Blacc (Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Sam Barsh, Aloe Blacc, Elton John, Daniel Seeff, Bernie Taupin)

“The Worst” – Jhené Aiko (Jhené Aiko Chilombo, Mac Robinson, Brian Warfield)

Best Dance Performance

“2 On” – Tinashe feat. ScHoolboy Q

“Electric Lady” – Janelle Monáe

“Good Kisser” – Usher

“Loyal” – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga

“Talk Dirty” – Jason Derulo feat. 2 Chainz

“Turn Down for What” – DJ Snake & Lil Jon

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga – “Loyal”

Chris Brown feat. Usher & Rick Ross – “New Flame”

Janelle Monaé feat. Miguel – “Primetime”

Michael Jackson & Justin Timberlake – “Love Never Felt So Good”

Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – “Calls”

Toni Braxton & Babyface – “Hurt You”

Video of the Year

“Drunk in Love” – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z (Hype Williams)

“Good Kisser” – Usher (Christopher Sims)

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams (We are from L.A.)

“New Flame” – Chris Brown feat. Usher (Breezy & Mike Ho)

“The Man” – Aloe Blacc (Matty Barnes)

“The Worst” – Jhené Aiko (Danny Williams)

Best International Performance

Davido – “Aye”

Machel Montano – “Ministry of Road (M.O.R.)”

Nico & Vinz – “Am I Wrong”

Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”

Shaggy feat. Ne-Yo – “You Girl”

Ziggy Marley – “I Don’t Want to Live on Mars”

Best Traditional Jazz Performance

Audra McDonald – “What a Little Moonlight Can Do”

Gregory Porter – “Hey Laura”

Kenny Garrett – “Pushing the World Away”

Monty Alexander – “Concierto de Aranjuez”

Wynton Marsalis – “Flee as A Bird to the Mountain (Live)”

Best Contemporary Jazz Performance

Liv Warfield – “Stay – ‘Soul Lifted’”

Najee feat. Meli’sa Morgan – “In the Mood to Take It Slow”

Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – “Calls”

Snarky Puppy – “Lingus (We Like It Here)”

Terrace Martin feat. Robert Glasper – “It’s Yours”

Vandell Andrew – “Let’s Ride”

Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance

Joe feat. Kelly Rowland – “Love & Sex Pt. 2″

Kelly Price – “It’s My Time”

LiV Warfield – “Why Do You Lie?”

Sebastian Mikael feat. Wale – “Last Night”

Shaliek – “The Past”

Terrace Martin feat. T$, Tone Trezure – “You’re the One”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: