According to TMZ Jenny from the block was was hit from behind by a drunk driver who fled the scene upon wrecking in to the car she and her children were riding in….and she is MAD!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that JLo and Leah Remini were in JLo’s car with Jennifer’s two kids. Leah was driving and they were reportedly riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu when they stopped at a light. That was when a driver in a small pickup hit them from behind and then allegedly took off!

We aren’t sure if it was JLo or Leah that called 911 but one of the ladies was able to describe the driver and the pickup for the police.

Deputies raced to the scene and located the culprit a pretty short distance away from the scene of the accident. The cops determined that the driver was driving under the influence and arrested him for DUI and hit and run! (Both are super serious charges!)

Luckily there do not appear to be any injuries.

Jennifer posted the following pic to social media shortly after the incident.

“Sitting at a light. Riding high right before some drunk fool rear ended us in my new whip!!! Thank god everyone ok. #GRATEFUL #THANKYOUGOD #DontdrinkandDrive!!!! #cursedthatfoolout #theBronxcameout #dontmesswithmycocnuts #mamabear #leahstayedcalm #thatwasweird”

We’re glad they’re all ok!

Jennifer Lopez Involved In Hit And Run Accident With Drunk Driver was originally published on theurbandaily.com