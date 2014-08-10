Laz Alonso’s New Role On TV One

Supremely talented actor Laz Alonso adds a new gig to his resume, as host of the fourth season of TV One’s highly successful Verses & Flow.

Derrick Sampson and I caught up with the Howard University grad to talk about the spoken word and performing artists (Maxwell, Johnny Gill, K. Michelle, Black Ice, among others) appearing on this season. The Verses & Flow premiere show airs Saturday, August 16th with Laz in his new role as host on TV One. Remarkable programming from Lexus.

Written By: Dyana Williams Posted August 10, 2014

