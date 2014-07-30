Facebook ‘Fire Challenge’ Leads To Death of 15-year-old Boy! (Video)

36 reads Leave a comment
These facebook challenges are getting out of hand! Fire Challenge leads to a 15-year-old New York boy dying. Earlier this month he set himself on fire while participating in Fire challenge that became popular over social media. To participate you must pour an accelerant your body and light yourself on fire, while someone record it and then post it online!
Wow,people we must be more careful! Don’t be so easily influenced by others. This young man death is a result of pressure. We here at 101.1 the Wiz send out condolences to his family!
