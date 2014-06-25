‘Community’ Star Hoped Obama’s Endorsement Would Save The Show

It’s a sad truth television fans don’t want to accept–the hit NBC comedy “Community” has been canceled. When it was first announced NBC was canceling the show after five seasons, fans hoped Netflix or Hulu would pick it up. Hulu was even in talks to pick up the show, but things fell through. One of the stars of the show Joel McHale is also disappointed the show could ‘t be saved and admitted that he thought a co-sign from President Obama would help keep thew show alive.

McHale is hot on a promotional trail for his upcoming horror flick “Deliver Us From Evil” and he’s been asked more questions about the cancellation of “Community” than his film. When asked about his thoughts on the cancellation of the series, he said, “Our ratings were good compared to the other NBC comedies. After President Obama asked me if it was coming back or not at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, I really thought, ‘well this seems to be in the zeitgeist.’” Joel McHale hosted the event back in May.

President Obama’s endorsement obviously had no sway with NBC executives, but that was a nice thought Joel McHale had.

