0 reads Leave a comment
Source | Rap-Up
Dave Chappelle set up shop at Radio City Music Hall for a 10-show engagement, which kicked off last week. After a surprise performance from Kanye West on Friday, the reclusive comedian brought out Nas during Monday night’s show. [Read on – HERE]
Be sure to tune into the Midday’s weekly 10am-3pm with RoDigga!
Nas Performs “Illmatic” With Orchestra At Dave Chappelle Show [Videos] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours