9 O'Clock News
Nas Performs “Illmatic” With Orchestra At Dave Chappelle Show [Videos]

Source | Rap-Up

Dave Chappelle and Nas

Dave Chappelle set up shop at Radio City Music Hall for a 10-show engagement, which kicked off last week. After a surprise performance from Kanye West on Friday, the reclusive comedian brought out Nas during Monday night’s show. [Read on – HERE]

comments
