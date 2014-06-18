Angie Martinez Announces Retirement From Radio Station

Angie Martinez announced via Instagram that she retired from Hot 97 today.
Today I resigned from HOT97. I am grateful to the Emmis family for my time with the company and the immeasurable way that it has shaped my life. We made history together in so many ways and I will cherish those memories and my friendships forever. This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make but ultimately it is time to move on, to grow and to be challenged in new ways. Saying goodbye is always emotional and bitter sweet but I am extremely excited about the future. Thank you HOT97 and most importantly….the listeners… for an unimaginable journey. Today will be my last show stay tuned…. Love, angie
She started with the radio station in 1996 when she began working with Funkmaster Flex. Martinez soon hosted her own show, the Afternoon Drive, where she has been ever since.
While she didn’t say what her next move will be, rival station Power 105.1 retweeted her with this:
Will she be making her way to them?
Here’s what former programming director turned morning show host Ebro Darden had to say:
Hot 97 just released a statement regarding Angie’s Departure. Says Lindsay Salandra Publicist & Digital Communications Manager for Hot 97,
“Wednesday, June 18, 2014 (New York, NY) – WQHT HOT 97 FM confirms the departure of Angie Martinez. Angie has given over 20 years of service to the HOT 97 brand, where she exemplified professionalism and passion for music. We thank her deeply for her commitment to Hip Hop, radio, and broadcasting.”
We’ll see how this all turns out. What do you think happened?
