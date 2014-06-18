Angie Martinez Announces Retirement From Radio Station

She started with the radio station in 1996 when she began working with Funkmaster Flex. Martinez soon hosted her own show, the Afternoon Drive, where she has been ever since.

While she didn’t say what her next move will be, rival station Power 105.1 retweeted her with this:

Will she be making her way to them?

Here’s what former programming director turned morning show host Ebro Darden had to say:

Hot 97 just released a statement regarding Angie’s Departure. Says Lindsay Salandra Publicist & Digital Communications Manager for Hot 97,

“Wednesday, June 18, 2014 (New York, NY) – WQHT HOT 97 FM confirms the departure of Angie Martinez. Angie has given over 20 years of service to the HOT 97 brand, where she exemplified professionalism and passion for music. We thank her deeply for her commitment to Hip Hop, radio, and broadcasting.”

We’ll see how this all turns out. What do you think happened?

