The big wedding day is almost here and Eve says it’s so close she can almost taste it!

The rapstress is set to say “I do” to fiance Maximillion Cooper by the end of the month, and she spilled all the details about the upcoming nuptials during a recent interview with E! News. “I feel like it’s right now,” she said, revealing her excitement. “I feel like I’m walking down the aisle right now.”

MUST READ: Eve Talks Her Plans On Raising Bicultural Children + 10 Celebrities Couples With Biracial Kids

The 35-year-old beauty revealed that she’ll be wearing a custom gown by designer Alice Temperly. “I did the final fitting already,” she shared. “I was scared. But it’s so beautiful. It’s so different than anything I thought I would have ever wanted, but it’s perfect.” As far as the ceremony and reception, she added it won’t be small, “but it’s not huge” either.

Along with gaining a husband, Eve said she’ll become stepmom to Cooper’s four children as a wedding present. “I have four kids now—that’s nuts!” she gushed. “But I have to say they are the coolest, sweetest kids. I got really lucky. They’re really independent and just very cool. It’s really fun hanging with them.” When asked about a little bundle of joy of her own, the “Let Me Blow Your Mind” singer said, “It’s whatever God wants to give me, but I think with the four, two more is just enough.”

MUST READ: Eve Lands Interracial Comedy Series

As we reported earlier, Eve’s British entrepreneur boo thang popped the question on Christmas Day last year. Check out pics from her bridal shower, below.

RELATED STORIES

Bridesmaids 101: How To Be In A Wedding Without Going Crazy (Or Broke)

How Did Kandi Burruss’ Wedding Special Affect Her Relationship With Todd Tucker?

Check Out This Gallery

Eve Spills Details About Her Upcoming Wedding To Maximillion Cooper was originally published on hellobeautiful.com