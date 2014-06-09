CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home

2 People Dead After Dropping Cell Phone Down Toilet

0 reads
Leave a comment
getty phone

Getty

According to Fox 8 News

Two people were killed and several others were injured after a woman dropped her cell phone into a sewage pit in China.

According to the South China Morning Post, it happened after the woman went to use an “open-pit” toilet and dropped her brand new phone.

Her husband attempted to retrieve the phone from the pit — which was knee-deep in sewage — but fell unconscious due to the smell. His mother then jumped in to rescue her son, but she also fainted.

The woman who dropped the phone then followed and also passed out. Finally, the woman’s father-in-law and two neighbors jumped in; they all also fell unconscious.

Several other neighbors then lowered a rope into the pit and pulled out the six victims.

The woman’s husband and mother-in-law both died at the hospital. Two others were also hospitalized.

Source

2 People Dead After Dropping Cell Phone Down Toilet was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

cell phone , Dead

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close