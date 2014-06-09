2 People Dead After Dropping Cell Phone Down Toilet

According to Fox 8 News

Two people were killed and several others were injured after a woman dropped her cell phone into a sewage pit in China.

According to the South China Morning Post, it happened after the woman went to use an “open-pit” toilet and dropped her brand new phone.

Her husband attempted to retrieve the phone from the pit — which was knee-deep in sewage — but fell unconscious due to the smell. His mother then jumped in to rescue her son, but she also fainted.

The woman who dropped the phone then followed and also passed out. Finally, the woman’s father-in-law and two neighbors jumped in; they all also fell unconscious.

Several other neighbors then lowered a rope into the pit and pulled out the six victims.

The woman’s husband and mother-in-law both died at the hospital. Two others were also hospitalized.