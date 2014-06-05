Floyd Mayweather Wants Next Fight To Be At Wembley Stadium

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has expressed his wishes to sell out Wembley Stadium. The undefeated boxer says he wants to mirror Carl Froch and George Groves, which took play over the weekend. Setting up a fight at Wembley Stadium would also suggest he’s ready to set up a match with Amir Khan.

Amir Khan recently fought Luiz Collazo on the undercard of Mayweather’s victory over Marcos Maidana, the head honcho of The Money Team believes Wembley would be perfect place for his match. SOURCE

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

Follow Me on Twitter @donjuanfasho

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: