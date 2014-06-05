CLOSE
Fasho Celebrity News
Home

Floyd Mayweather Wants Next Fight To Be At Wembley Stadium

0 reads
Leave a comment

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game 6

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has expressed his wishes to sell out Wembley Stadium. The undefeated boxer says he wants to mirror Carl Froch and George Groves, which took play over the weekend.  Setting up a fight at Wembley Stadium would also suggest he’s ready to set up a match with Amir Khan.

Amir Khan recently fought Luiz Collazo on the undercard of Mayweather’s victory over Marcos Maidana, the head honcho of The Money Team believes Wembley would be perfect place for his match. SOURCE

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

Follow Me on Twitter @donjuanfasho

at , Be , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Figh , Floyd Mayweather , Next , stadium , t To , Wants , Wembley

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close