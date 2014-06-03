Teams That Have Won 4 Straight Championships [GALLERY]

After beating the Indiana Pacers in game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat made history when they reach their fourth straight NBA finals. They join teams like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers as the only NBA teams in history to play for a championship in four straight seasons.

Amazingly the Boston Celtics has accomplished this feat twice, first making 10 straight Finals from 1957-66 and winning nine titles in that span and then doing it again in the ’80s. The Lakers did the same with Magic and James Worthy in the early ’80s.

Reaching the NBA Finals four straight times is more difficult than winning three champions in a row. Five teams have already 3-peated with the Miami Heat attempting to be the sixth.The Heat will play the Spurs for the second time in two seasons, this making LeBron’s third time seeing the Spurs in the finals (once as a member of the Cavs). The repeat of the Heat and Spurs will be the first repeat in the Finals since the Bulls and Jazz played in the 1997 and 1998 finals, in which Chicago won both series.

Let’s take a look at other teams that reached four or more championships.

