Plane Almost Crushes Man, Dude Sleeps Through Entire Incident [VIDEO]

The landing strip and runway on German island of Helogoland begins right on the beach. I’m sure that probably leads to some cool Instagram pictures when planes are about to land when people are enjoying themselves, but on the other had it can be a scary sight to watch as one guy found out. Well, he really didn’t know but when he sees the video he will see how close to death he was while he was asleep.

