Fasho Celebrity News
Bentley Plans On Releasing The 2016 Bentley SUV [VIDEO]

2 Chainz asked a question in his rap song ” When They Gone Make That Bentley Truck” well the time has come. Bentley hits us with another surprise. Bentley has been in talks about releasing a SUV for years, and they’ve received some mixed reviews on the concept. Now Bentley has gone out on a limb to release a new video of the SUV with plans on releasing it in 2016.

