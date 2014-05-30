Bentley Plans On Releasing The 2016 Bentley SUV [VIDEO]

2 Chainz asked a question in his rap song ” When They Gone Make That Bentley Truck” well the time has come. Bentley hits us with another surprise. Bentley has been in talks about releasing a SUV for years, and they’ve received some mixed reviews on the concept. Now Bentley has gone out on a limb to release a new video of the SUV with plans on releasing it in 2016.

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

Follow Me on Twitter @donjuanfasho

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: